HAMR Energy Advances Australian Low-Carbon Methanol Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HAMR Energy sees methanol as a key fuel for shipping decarbonisation. Image Credit: HAMR Energy

Energy firm HAMR Energy has completed the pre-FEED phase for its Portland Renewable Fuels Project in Australia's Victoria, with technology partner thyssenkrupp Uhde.

The project will use biomass residues and renewable electricity to produce green methanol for the shipping and aviation sectors, thyssenkrupp Uhde said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Aligned with Australia's 2024 National Hydrogen Strategy, the facility is designed to support the decarbonisation of long-haul transport.

The plant aims to produce 300,000 mt/year of low-carbon methanol, which can be refined into SAF or used directly as a marine fuel.

"This milestone reflects both our ambition and our strategy: to work with global technology leaders to deliver Australia's next generation of clean fuels," Richard Owen, Director of HAMR Energy, said.

"Completing the Pre-FEED phase marks an important step for a transformative project for our country's energy future."