Clarins to Make US Exports Sail Cargo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Neoline sail vessel. Image Credit / Neoline.

French cosmetics manufacturer Clarins has struck an agreement to transport its goods with sail cargo operator Neoline.

Under the deal, Clarins has agreed to reserve 20% of its US trade to go via Neoline.

Sail ships will transport cargo from Saint Nazaire on the French Atlantic Coast to Baltimore on the eastern seaboard of the US. The service starts in 2023, according to the company.

The company became carbon neutral in 2020. By 2025, it is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% set against a base year of 2020.

"The group is committed to maintaining this neutrality in the coming years, while at the same time, lowering its global carbon footprint," the company confirmed to Ship & Bunker.

Neoline is a French shipping initiative uses a multi-loader system based on the operation of 136 metre sailing cargo ships which are roll on/roll off vessels adapted to carry heavy and non-standard paecels.