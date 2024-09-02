Pros and Cons of Battery Power for Deepsea Shipping Assessed in new Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Deepsea shipping: battery options. File Image / Pixabay.

Battery power for deepsea shipping has been put under the microscope in the first of three white papers from engineering body Cimac and the Maritime Battery Forum.

The paper looks at batteries' environmental impact and "offers a comprehensive examination of use cases and apllication areas" in the field, according to a statement from the two organisations.

Providing an overview of the available options and outlining the boundaries of what is feasible are at the core of the study's findings, according to Cimac GHG strategy group chair, Dirk Bergmann.

Battery usage can support industry decarbonization even if "a fully battery-powered, zero-emission application is not available", the statement said. The rise of alternative fuels may further enhance battery usage.

Subsequent papers will look at "regulation, safety, and the human factor {and} will address additional critical issues concerning the environment of batteries onboard deep-sea going ships", according to the statement.