Shell Completes First Gibraltar LNG Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge Coral Methane was used for the operation. Image Credit: Government of Gibraltar

Global energy producer Shell has carried out its first LNG bunker operation in Gibraltar.

Shell recently bunkered Sovcomflot's Aframax tanker the Lomonosov Prospect with natural gas in Gibraltar, the territory's government said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The barge Coral Methane was used for the operation.

"The start-up of this location means the fuelling requirements of tankers which operate on less predictable routes are increasingly being met," Tahir Faruqui, general manager of Shell Global Downstream LNG, said in the statement.

"I would like to congratulate the Gibraltar Government and Port Authority for their vision to enable LNG bunkering and look forward to many more operations as we continue to demonstrate our ability and commitment to providing safe operations and reliable supplies to meet the growing need of the shipping industry for cleaner-burning fuels."

Gibraltar's government announced in January that Shell had won a licence to bunker LNG at the port.