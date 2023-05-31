Stranded oil Cargo off Yemen Coast to be removed: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Red Sea: pollution threat. File Image / Pixabay.

Millions of barrels of oil held in a decrepit tanker off the coast of Yemen are to be removed.

The threat of pollution from the ship and its cargo have been hanging over the region for some years while moves to tackle the issue have fallen foul of conflict in the area.

But the United Nations has successfully organised the necessary funding to remove the oil from the ship and transfer it to another tanker.

Reuters reports that according to the UN, the cost of the salvage operation cannot be met from the proceeds of the sale of the oil because it is not clear who owns it.