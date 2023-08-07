Minerva Bunkering Signs Strategic Partnership Deal With Saudi Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port, to the north of Jeddah in the Red Sea, is set to be a significant container and dry bulk import facility for Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: King Abdullah Port

The authorities at King Abdullah Port in Saudi Arabia have signed a strategic partnership deal with two bunker firms to bring marine fuel supply to the facility.

Minerva Bunkering and Western Fuel Supply For Petroleum Products Company Ltd have signed deals with the port authority to supply bunkers there, King Abdullah Port said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The port, to the north of Jeddah in the Red Sea, is set to be a significant container and dry bulk import facility for Saudi Arabia, with plans to handle 25 million TEU/year of containers and 25 million mt/year of dry bulk upon its completion.

"The provision of bunker supplies at King Abdullah Port is not just an added service; it's a significant stride in our continuous effort to enhance customers' value," Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said in the statement.

"This move aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment to expand our maritime services spectrum and reinforces our dedication to serving our customers better each day."