Susana Broco Steps Down From Galp After Almost 30 Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Broco had worked for the firm since January 1994. Image Credit: Susana Broco / LinkedIn

Susana Broco has stepped down from her position at Portuguese energy producer Galp after almost 30 years with the company.

Broco took her last day with the company at the end of last week, she told Ship & Bunker.

Broco had worked for the firm since January 1994, initially in crude, refined products and bitumen trading before serving as its senior bunker trader since November 2002.

"After 20 years in the bunkers business, it's time to embrace other challenges," Broco said by email last week.

"I don't want to go without expressing how rewarding it has been to work in this industry.

"What I've learned, the fantastic people I've met and how many friends I've made!

"I feel privileged to be part of this family and I have to thank you all for that."