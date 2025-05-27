BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Collections Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday May 27, 2025

Global marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a collections manager in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with an interest in the law, good communication skills and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Collect and follow up on payments from customers
  • Create relationships with Bunker Traders within your assigned departments around the world with the aim of being their spokesperson and specialist in debt collection, credit-related issues, as well as the application of international maritime law in connection with ship arrests, litigation, etc.
  • Reach out to customers for debt collection, negotiation of payment terms, conclusion of agreements and guarantees, and setting up repayment plans for customers
  • Have an overview of and follow up on overdue invoices globally.
  • Collaborate with lawyers and maritime lawyers around the world regarding debt collection
  • Act as a role model and constructively share own skills on credit risks and ongoing experiences across units with the aim of developing the skills of our sales departments
  • Contribute committedly to an effective risk assessment process with a view to reducing costs and risks for Bunker Holding.
  • Travel activity can be expected

