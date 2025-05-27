BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Collections Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a collections manager in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with an interest in the law, good communication skills and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Collect and follow up on payments from customers

Create relationships with Bunker Traders within your assigned departments around the world with the aim of being their spokesperson and specialist in debt collection, credit-related issues, as well as the application of international maritime law in connection with ship arrests, litigation, etc.

Reach out to customers for debt collection, negotiation of payment terms, conclusion of agreements and guarantees, and setting up repayment plans for customers

Have an overview of and follow up on overdue invoices globally.

Collaborate with lawyers and maritime lawyers around the world regarding debt collection

Act as a role model and constructively share own skills on credit risks and ongoing experiences across units with the aim of developing the skills of our sales departments

Contribute committedly to an effective risk assessment process with a view to reducing costs and risks for Bunker Holding.

Travel activity can be expected

For more information, click here.