LR Approves Wind-Propulsion Concept of Rondal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rondal says the wind-propulsion system is now ready for use on yachts. Image Credit: Rondal

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has approved a wind propulsion system concept of Dutch firm Rondol.

The approval in principle was granted to the firm’s rigid wing-sail concept - Aero Wing Sail, LR said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are getting popular among shipowners to optimise wind energy to reduce bunker use and emissions. These systems can be installed on newbuilds and retrofitted in existing ships.

Rondol’s rigid wind concept is targeted for application on large yachts and multihull platforms.

LR approved the concept after a thorough evaluation of various parameters, which included computational fluid dynamics and structural design review.

“This Approval in Principle is an important achievement for Rondal," Hermen de Jong, Innovation Manager at Rondal, said.

“It demonstrates the maturity of the Aero Wing Sail and that we are ready for application in new yacht projects.”

A wide range of shipping segments are now increasingly taking on wind-assisted propulsion systems as a means of cutting bunker bills and emissions. These systems are set to become more profitable as the shipping industry shifts to more expensive alternative fuels, making each tonne of bunker consumption saved deliver a larger cash saving.