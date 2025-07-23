Burando Energies Supplies Multiple B100 Biofuel Stems to Teekay Tankers in ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Burando Energies has moved from supplying B30 to delivering full B100 biofuel stems to Teekay Tankers in the ARA hub. Image Credit: Burando

Marine fuel supplier Burando Energies stated it has supplied B100 straight-run FAME residue stems to multiple Teekay Tankers ships in the ARA hub.

The deliveries mark a progression from earlier supplies of B30-VLSFO blends to Teekay in Amsterdam, as the companies step up their adoption of higher biofuel content, Burando Energies told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

"With the transition to full-volume, second-generation biofuel, the companies have now progressed from exploration to execution, at commercial scale."

The second-generation, ISCC-certified B100 biofuel supplied is derived from waste oils and residual feedstocks.

"The ability to move from a blended pilot to a 100% sustainable marine fuel delivery within a few months showcases both the technical compatibility and commercial readiness of advanced renewable fuels in long-haul shipping," it added.

"We've moved from testing to full operational deployment of FAME Residues as sustainable fuels, delivered with full ISCC certification, full traceability, and without compromising vessel performance, Nick de Haan, Head of Decarbonisation Strategies at Burando Energies, said.

"This is the kind of progress the industry needs and it's happening today."