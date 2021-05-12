Galp Adds Bunkers-Only Supply Offer at Sines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galp is Portugal's state-owned energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Portuguese energy producer Galp has added Sines to the list of Atlantic ports where ships can make calls for bunkers only.

The company announced the move in an emailed note to customers on Wednesday.

"The Port of Sines in Portugal now has the necessary conditions for bunkers-only call," the company said.

"At this deep water port, further south of Lisbon and closer to the refinery, Galp can supply your vessel at the anchorage, or in case of bad weather or sea conditions, at a lay-by berth with no extra costs.

"With no draft restrictions, Sines Port is now another alternative in the Atlantic."

Galp supplies about 1 million mt/year of bunker fuels.