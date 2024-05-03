New Sea Generation to Open Greek Office Later This Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scotto plans to move to Greece temporarily to run the office at first. Image Credit: Domenico Scotto / LinkedIn

Italian marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is set to open a new office in Greece later this month.

The new office will be in the Glyfada area to the south of Athens, and will open on May 13, Domenico Scotto, a partner at the firm, told Ship & Bunker on Friday. The office will offer back-to-back trading of marine fuels and lubricants.

Scotto plans to move to Greece temporarily with another staff member to run the office at the start, before a new employee starts work there in the autumn.

"I'm excited to expand into Greece in order to take on a big market, because of the service we can provide," Scotto said.

"Looking at it from a shipowner's perspective, we think we can offer a plus to the shipowners as we understand what they need.

"Greece is a great area to give our service; the owners are really happy with our service and our standards, because when they start speaking to us, they feel that we are in the same industry, they feel that we understand what they are really looking for."

For more information, the new Greek office can be contacted on sales@newseagenerationgreece.com .