BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday November 27, 2024

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Actively seek and develop new business opportunities with existing clients to increase sales and market share.
  • Maintain and strengthen relationships with existing clients by providing exceptional service, understanding their needs, and offering tailored solutions.
  • Continuously seek to expand knowledge of industry trends and regulatory changes, market opportunities, and sustainability initiatives.
  • Develop and implement effective sales strategies to achieve and exceed sales targets.
  • Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients.
  • Work closely with the trading team and other departments to ensure seamless operations.
  • Provide regular reports on sales activities, market conditions, and client feedback to senior management

For more information, click here.

