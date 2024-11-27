EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Wednesday November 27, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading or a related field. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker trading or a related field, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Actively seek and develop new business opportunities with existing clients to increase sales and market share.
- Maintain and strengthen relationships with existing clients by providing exceptional service, understanding their needs, and offering tailored solutions.
- Continuously seek to expand knowledge of industry trends and regulatory changes, market opportunities, and sustainability initiatives.
- Develop and implement effective sales strategies to achieve and exceed sales targets.
- Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients.
- Work closely with the trading team and other departments to ensure seamless operations.
- Provide regular reports on sales activities, market conditions, and client feedback to senior management
For more information, click here.