Monjasa Hands Over Operation of Skaw Oil Terminal to Unioil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa has redeployed its barge the MT Fredericia from Skaw to the English Channel. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Monjasa has handed over over operation of the Skaw oil terminal to Unioil Supply A/S, the company said Monday.

As of June 1 Monjasa accepted "an attractive offer" from Unioil to operate the facility, the company said on its LinkedIn account.

As a result, Monjasa has redeployed its barge the MT Fredericia from Skaw to the English Channel, it said.

"The oil terminal in Skaw fits well with Unioil Supply's existing logistics, and so does the transaction and further focus on UK and France for Monjasa," Mikkel Kannegaard, managing director for Europe at Monjasa, said in the statement.

Monjasa will continue to trade bunkers at Skaw, the company said.