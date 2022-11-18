Fujairah October Bunker Sales Drop to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

October's total was the lowest since June. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: FOIZ / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels location after Singapore and Rotterdam, dropped to the lowest level in four months in October.

Total sales excluding lubricants sank by 15.6% on the year to 655,126 m3 in October, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total was down by 1.9% from September's level.

Singapore's total sales lost less than 0.1% on the year in October, while gaining 7.1% from September's level.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah gained 71.3% on the year to 984 m3, 380 CST VLSFO sank by 20.6% to 481,052 m3, HSFO jumped by 4.9% to 141,780 m3, MGO dropped by 40.7% to 1,164 m3 and LSMGO declined by 7% to 30,146 m3.

HSFO took a 21.6% share of the total market last month, up from 17.4% a year earlier.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in September was $712/mt, up by 1.1% on the month and by by 16.5% on the year, according to Ship & Bunker data.

Singapore's average price was up by 4.8% from September's level and by 19.5% from the level seen a year earlier. Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained 1% on the month and 27.6% on the year to $750/mt in October.