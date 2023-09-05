Pay More for Lower Emissions Offer From Finnish Ferry Line

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Viking Line ferry. File Image / Pixabay.

Passengers using a ferry operated by Finnish shipping group Viking Line can pay more for their ticket to reduce the emissions produced by their journey.

The offer applies to the Turku-Aland-Stockholm route and works by allowing passengers to purchase renewable biofuel (European biogas produced from waste materials) in proportion to the amount of fuel used for the journey.

"When a passenger booking a trip chooses biofuel, greenhouse gas emissions from their journey are reduced by as much as 90% compared to the other fuels that our vessels use," said the Line's sustainability manager Dani Lindberg.

The move, started in June, seems to have gone down well as the company is rated highly in the Passenger Transport Ferries 2023 survey for its sustainability.

The scheme is to be extended to cargo customers, according to Lindberg.