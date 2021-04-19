Test Run for Methanol Fuel Cell Aimed at Auxiliary Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mads Friis Jensen (left) with Lars Bo Andersen of Alfa Laval test centre. Image Credit / BWT.

A methanol fuel cell system is being put through its paces at the Alfa Laval test and training centre in Aalborg, Denmark.

The technology, from cell manufacturer Blue World Technologies (BWT), uses methanol as fuel. The system's potential is in being able to meet a ship's need for auxiliary power.

It will be tested for a year at the facility with "durability and lifetime" in focus, the company said.

"We can deliver a fuel cell solution that is green, operationally sound and commercially viable," BWT executive and co-founder, Mads Friis Jensen, said.

Shipping companies DFDS, Maersk Drilling and Hafnia are contributing to the trial process.