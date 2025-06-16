TFG Marine-OOMCO Joint Bunker Venture Begins Operations in Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The joint venture is offering bunkering services at the Port of Sohar, Port Sultan Qaboos and Port of Duqm. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) and global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine have announced the commencement of operations for their joint bunkering venture at key Omani ports.

The new venture is now supplying marine fuels at the ports of Duqm, Sohar and Sultan Qaboos, TFG Marine said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Launched in January, the joint venture TFG-OOMCO LLC aims to deliver all types of marine fuel grades in the country, combining OOMCO's local market expertise with TFG Marine's global network and logistics capabilities.

"We're proud to launch this new joint venture with OOMCO and begin operations in Oman, Kenneth Dam, Global Head of Bunkering at TFG Marine, said.

"The Arabian Gulf is a vital region for global shipping, and by combining TFG Marine's and OOMCO's respective commercial strengths, we're bringing a new level of efficiency and customer service to marine fuel supply in the area."