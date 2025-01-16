OOMCO and TFG Marine Establish Joint Bunker Venture in Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The joint venture will supply bunker fuels to vessels calling at the ports of Duqm, Muscat and Sohar in Oman. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) and global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine have launched a joint bunkering firm, TFG-OOMCO LLC, to supply bunker fuels to vessels at the ports of Duqm, Muscat and Sohar in Oman.

"TFG-OOMCO LLC, incorporated in Oman, will combine the local knowledge of OOMCO with the international footprint, sourcing of all grades of marine fuels, infrastructure and logistics capability of TFG Marine, to offer customers a reliable and transparent bunkering provider in the Arabian Gulf," TFG Marine said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

TFG Marine already operates the 7,994 DWT bunker delivery vessel Margherita Cosulich in the region, supplying vessels at Sohar.

"This is TFG Marine's first venture in the Middle East, and we look forward to serving our customers in this region. Oman has a rich history as a maritime nation and is well located close to the main shipping routes connecting the Arabian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent with the rest of the world," Mark Russell, chief commercial officer of TFG Marine, said.