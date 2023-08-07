BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Supply Trader in Dubai

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a supply trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of the bunker industry, shipping market and fuel specifications, as well as business proficiency in English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish and build relationships with new and existing suppliers to increase strike

Follow market fundamentals as well as local cargo index movements/variances to

implement effective short and long-term trading strategies, ensuring they are

Use MINT and local market intelligence to generate leads to Sales teams

reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc

For more information, click here.