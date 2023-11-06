Dutch Shipyard Lands Methanol Hybrid Ship Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Artist's impression of newbuilds. Image Credit / Royal Bodewes.

Norwegian shipping firm Aasen Shipping has ordered three, methanol-ready ships from a Dutch shipyard.

The vessels will be hybrid powered self dischargers using a similar design to other ships built for Aassen but with additional upgrades, according to Royal Bodewes.

These include a large battery pack to enable peak shaving for both main engine and auxiliary engine and electric cargo handling machine to reduce noise and emissions.

"In ports where shore power is available, these ships can both self-load and self-discharge

free of emissions," a statement from the shipyard said.

Switching to green methanol would be straightforward. "These ships will cut emissions, reduce fuel costs, and also keep carbon-costs to a minimum," it added.

One ship will be delivered in 2025 with the next two delivered in the following year.