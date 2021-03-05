Shell Takes on LNG Bunker Barge in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Barcelona in 2019. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer Shell has chartered a new LNG bunker barge for use in Barcelona.

The company has agreed to charter a new barge currently under construction in Spain, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ship will have 5,000 m3 of cargo capacity, will be operated by Knutsen OAS Shipping and will load its cargo from the Enagas LNG terminal in Barcelona.

The company completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Barcelona in 2019, and now operate six LNG bunker barges worldwide. In January Gibraltar's government announced it had awarded Shell with a licence to supply LNG as a bunker fuel there.

"Shell is aiming to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner and believes LNG is the first essential step for decarbonisation of the maritime sector," the company said.

"Shell believes decarbonisation of hard to abate sectors like shipping is complex and there is a need to accelerate the journeys to net-zero emissions for the sector."