Port of Rotterdam Widens Discount Scheme for "Green" Ships

Port of Rotterdam. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam is widening the scope of discount scheme for that aims to encourage safe and green shipping.

The moved, focused on the liquid bulk segment, will see smaller chemical tankers and sea-going vessels become eligible for the port’s “Green Award” discount scheme.

The new rules take effect from January 1, 2019, and apply to vessels with a cargo capacity of less than 20,000 DWT.

Base port tariffs overall will be increased by 1% in 2019