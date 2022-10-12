Marubeni Completes Biofuel Blend Trial on Ethylene Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel was supplied by BP Europa. Image Credit: Marubeni Corporation

Shipping company Marubeni Corporation has completed a trial of a biofuel bunker blend on board an ethylene carrier.

The company took on a B25 blend containing about 25% FAME on board its chartered vessel the GasChem Dollart at Vlissingen on September 21, it said in a statement on its website this week. The fuel was supplied by BP Europa.

"The origination and production of the FAME used in the trial is certified to the ISCC system – a leading multi-stakeholder certification scheme for biobased materials," the company said in the statement.

"This certification requires that sustainability criteria are followed throughout the supply chain – including the tracing of the waste feedstock from point of generation, through processing, transportation and delivery of the final biofuel.

"The voyage was aimed at understanding whether technical issues such as combustibility and stability arise when biofuel is used."

Biofuel bunker supply has grown rapidly at Rotterdam in recent years, and the authorities in Singapore are now pushing for a similar expansion there.