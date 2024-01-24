Maersk Ship Targeted by Missile Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. File Image / Pixabay

An AP Moller-Maersk container ship was targeted for a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, according to the US.

Three missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen at the US-flagged boxship Maersk Detroit at about 2 PM Sanaa time on Wednesday, US Central Command said in a social media post.

"One missile impacted in the sea," the organisation said.

"The two other missiles were successfully engaged and shot down by the USS Gravely (DDG 107).

"There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.