BUNKER JOBS: Höegh Autoliners Seeks Bunker and Alt Fuels Purchaser in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday December 6, 2023

Shipping firm Höegh Autoliners is seeking to hire a bunker and alternative fuels purchaser in Oslo.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunkering, as well as experience in shipping or chemical/process engineering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Plan and execute the purchase of bunker fuel by using market indicators and maintaining an active dialogue with commercial contacts
  • Negotiate and obtain the best possible purchase price for bunkers at set ISO quality standards with minimal operational disruption
  • Advise on regulatory or voluntary measures that could increase the safety of using alternative fuels
  • Develop procedures and guidelines for safe handling of alternative fuels
  • Maximize bunker intake in the most economical ports for all trade systems.
  • Maintain world-class in-house competence on all pertinent matters relating to bunker fuel performance and purchase, and ensure the information is made readily available to the broader organisation through regular reporting.
  • Educate and inform the organization about new fuels and how to purchase and handle them onboard

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com