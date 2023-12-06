BUNKER JOBS: Höegh Autoliners Seeks Bunker and Alt Fuels Purchaser in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Oslo office. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Shipping firm Höegh Autoliners is seeking to hire a bunker and alternative fuels purchaser in Oslo.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunkering, as well as experience in shipping or chemical/process engineering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Plan and execute the purchase of bunker fuel by using market indicators and maintaining an active dialogue with commercial contacts

Negotiate and obtain the best possible purchase price for bunkers at set ISO quality standards with minimal operational disruption

Advise on regulatory or voluntary measures that could increase the safety of using alternative fuels

Develop procedures and guidelines for safe handling of alternative fuels

Maximize bunker intake in the most economical ports for all trade systems.

Maintain world-class in-house competence on all pertinent matters relating to bunker fuel performance and purchase, and ensure the information is made readily available to the broader organisation through regular reporting.

Educate and inform the organization about new fuels and how to purchase and handle them onboard

For more information, click here.