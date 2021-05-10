Suez Canal Authority Cuts Third Off Ever Given Blockage Bill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has been detained in Egyptian waters since it was freed from the canal while the dispute is being resolved. File Image / Pixabay

The Suez Canal Authority has cut a third off the bill it has presented the owners of the container ship Ever Given that blocked the key shipping chokepoint last month.

The authority is now seeking $600 million to release the vessel and cover its losses, news agency Reuters reported on Monday, down from an initial $916 million.

The vessel has been detained in Egyptian waters since it was freed from the canal while the dispute is being resolved. Its insurers, the UK Club, still see the bill as 'exceptionally large', Reuters reported.

An Egyptian court is scheduled to hold a hearing on May 22 to consider the Suez authority's claim.