BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

Recruitment company Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Friday, without naming the employer.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of back-to-back bunker trading experience, and a transferrable book of business in the region.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back to back bunker trades in either the Middle Eastern, Mediterranean or Chinese + Far East shipping markets

Bring an established and transferable book of end user clients to the organization, foster and expand existing relationships, and actively seek new bunker enquiries

Monitor global bunker market trends, pricing fluctuations, and developments, providing valuable insights and strategies for market penetration and expansion.

Assess and mitigate risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards

Collaborate with internal teams and external stakeholders, including suppliers, clients, and partners, to optimize bunker trading operations, ensuring smooth supply chain management.

