EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Friday November 29, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of back-to-back bunker trading experience, and a transferrable book of business in the region. Image Credit: Redstone Search Group
A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
Recruitment company Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Friday, without naming the employer.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of back-to-back bunker trading experience, and a transferrable book of business in the region.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Execute back to back bunker trades in either the Middle Eastern, Mediterranean or Chinese + Far East shipping markets
- Bring an established and transferable book of end user clients to the organization, foster and expand existing relationships, and actively seek new bunker enquiries
- Monitor global bunker market trends, pricing fluctuations, and developments, providing valuable insights and strategies for market penetration and expansion.
- Assess and mitigate risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards
- Collaborate with internal teams and external stakeholders, including suppliers, clients, and partners, to optimize bunker trading operations, ensuring smooth supply chain management.
For more information, click here.