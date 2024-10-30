Cepsa Rebrands as Moeve

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maarten Wetselaar, chief executive of Moeve. Image Credit / Moeve.

Cepsa, a familar name on global energy scene, has been dropped for the more forward-looking Moeve.

The rebranding represents a milestone on the company's road to becoming a sustainable energy outfit which began with its Positive Motion strategy launched two years ago.

By the end of the decade, the majority of the company's profits will come from sustainable activities.

Moeve chief executive Maarten Wetselaar said that the new name reflects "our commitment to leading Europe's energy transition, particularly in green hydrogen, second-generation biofuels and ultra-fast electric mobility".

Rebranding will start next month across corporate offices and service stations along with plans for a global advertising campaign.

Last year, Moeve''s head of marine fuels, Samir Fernandez, highlighted the company's commitment to biofuels for shipping in the short- and medium-term.