Dubai Event to Examine Middle East Bunker Market's "New Moment"

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A "new moment" for Middle East bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

The "new moment" for the Middle East's bunker market will be examined next month as part of a joint event by S&P Global Platts and the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA).

The event will cover issues including how IMO 2020 has changed the bunker landscape, through to examining the challenges facing the sector in the coming decade.

"Coming at a time of significant change in the industry, this participatory event builds upon our shared bunker event portfolio success," says Sofia Konstantopoulou, Global Head, Marketing & Events, IBIA.

The event takes place form March 11 -12, 2020 on board the iconic Queen Elizabeth II (QE2) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

More information on the event can be found here: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/events/emea/middle-east-bunker-fuel