Quadrise Agrees New Ship Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Quadrise: box ship trial. File Image / Pixabay.

Emulsified fuel oil developer Quadrise has struck a deal with one of the world's largest shipping group's to trial its product.

Quadrise conducted an earlier trial with Maersk which did not lead to a wider take up of the fuel by the shipping group.

The new operational trial agreement for MSAR fuel is with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group and a joint development agreement has been signed with Cyprus-based MSC Shipmanagement, the company said.

"We believe that MSC's large modern fleet installed with electronic engines and, in some cases, exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) is well positioned to realise the economic and environmental benefits of MSAR® and bioMSAR," according to Quadrise chief executive Jason Miles.

The agreement has two phases, the second of which will see the fuel used on boxships operated by MSC. This should happen in the second quarter of this year.