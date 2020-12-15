Quadrise Launches Emulsion Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A biofuel-based version of Quadrise's product may soon be available to shipowners. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuel producer Quadrise has developed a biofuel-based version of its MSAR fuel that can help cut greenhouse gas emissions, the company said Tuesday.

Quadrise's new bioMSAR fuel is an emulsion of renewable glycerol, water and refinery residues, the company said in an emailed statement.

The fuel "offers similar CO2 emissions reductions as using LNG in place of HFO," the company said.

"LNG, however, requires expensive cryogenic storage and liquefaction systems, with the potential risk of methane slip during use that materially impacts potential greenhouse gas reductions.

"bioMSAR® fuel utilises existing low-cost HFO infrastructure and systems, and does not contain methane."

The fuel is compatible and interchangeable with the company's conventional MSAR emulsion fuel.

Quadrise has filed a patent for its new biofuel with the UK authorities, the company said. It is now working with industry partners to test the new product in engines.