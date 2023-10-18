Work on Rotterdam CCS 'Porthus' to Start Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: carbon capture. File Image / Pixabay.

Construction of Europe's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility will begin in the Rotterdam port area next year, the developers of the project have said.

The planned "Porthos" project will require an investment of EUR 1.3 billion ($1.38 bn) and is expected to be operational by 2026, according to the developers.

The developers include the Port of Rotterdam authority and the Dutch gas company, Gasunie.

Rotterdam is a global shipping and bunkering hub and the main entry point for imports including crude oil and oil products into northwest Europe.

Carbon capture and storage is a way of mitigating the greenhouse gas impact of fossil fuels. The technology as an onboard solution to shipping emissions has received a certain amount of interest in shipping quarters.