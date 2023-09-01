Shell Backs Carbon Capture for Shipping With New Investment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Value Maritime has developed the Filtree system, a scrubber system integrated with a carbon capture system. Image Credit: Value Group

Global energy producer Shell has invested in Value Group, a developer of carbon capture technology for shipping.

Shell Ventures, the firm's corporate venture capital arm, has joined Value Group's investor base with a view to accelerating and expanding its carbon capture, utilisation and storage strategy, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Value Maritime has developed the Filtree system, a scrubber system integrated with a carbon capture system. Its sister company Value Carbon, launched earlier this year, focuses on the landside utilisation and storage of captured carbon.

"This investment aligns with Shell’s aim to support the development of solutions that can help industries decarbonize, as part of our focus on delivering more value with less emissions," Robert Linck, chief investment officer at Shell Ventures, said in the statement.

"Shipping is a notoriously hard-to-abate sector where volumes have doubled over the last couple of decades and the upward trend is expected to continue.

"Value Group’s promising solution is one of the first on the market that provides the maritime industry with a viable solution for carbon capture today.

"We are proud to be joining their journey and look forward to supporting them as they expand their activities with shipowners and operators across the globe to lower emissions."

Shell's support for onboard carbon capture will be a welcome boost to this industry. The technology appears promising in allowing ships to continue using fossil fuels for longer while reducing their GHG emissions, but for now it remains unclear how it will be treated by emissions regulations from the IMO, EU and other bodies.