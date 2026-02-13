CircleProcess Secures Qatar Grant for Onboard LNG-to-Hydrogen Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project centres on onboard technology designed to convert LNG into lower-emission hydrogen fuel and solid carbon for maritime use. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS said a grant has been awarded to CircleProcess Technologies for an onboard system designed to convert LNG into lower-emission hydrogen fuel and solid carbon.

The Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council Small Business Innovation Grant was announced during the LNG 2026 event in Qatar and supports Project ReformLNG, ABS said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The project aims to advance the use of hydrogen derived from LNG across maritime and LNG operations.

The project is led by CircleProcess Technologies with support from Qatari shipping and logistics firm Milaha, Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Qatar Science & Technology Park.

ABS is also backing the project.