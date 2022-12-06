EU-ETS For Shipping Ahead of Trucks 'Challenges Competitiveness': Danish Shipping

Danish Shipping has argued for a level playing-field for short-haul European shipping's competition with road transport. File Image / Pixabay

Including shipping in the European Union's emissions trading system before applying the same measures to road haulage risks causing an imbalance in competition between the two sectors, according to industry body Danish Shipping.

The EU institutions reached a deal last week on how to start charging shipping for its GHG emissions, with a three-year phase-in starting in 2024.

But implementing this measure before road haulage has to pay the same costs may cause more problems, the shipping industry body said in a statement on its website. Under current plans road haulage will enter the ETS several years after shipping.

"By choosing this approach the decision makers challenge the short sea shipping sector's competitiveness," Danish Shipping said.

"Commercial road transport has an advantage when it comes to transporting cargo with respect to speed, logistics, flexibility, and door-to-door delivery.

"A price increase on maritime transport due to the ETS carries the risk of leading customers to choose transport via road instead of sea."