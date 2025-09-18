UK's Heysham Port to Get Shore Power Connectivity in 2026

Martin Olverson, Development Director, Marine of NatPower Marine, and Lewis McIntyre, Managing Director, Peel Ports Group at Heysham Port. Image Source: NatPower

Heysham Port is set to become the UK’s first hub for shore power and ship charging, with installation work due to begin this month.

NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group are planning to equip four of Heysham’s berths with shore power connections under a £10 million ($13.6 million) project, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The new infrastructure will allow ferries to plug into electricity while alongside, removing the need to keep engines running in port and enabling battery charging for electric ferries operating on Irish Sea routes.

The project will establish the UK’s first electric shipping corridor between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and forms part of a wider £100 million roll-out of e-ship charging across all Peel Ports locations.

NatPower Marine is also developing a global network of 120 charging hubs by 2030, backed by new renewable generation and large-scale battery storage to provide stable, clean energy for ports.