BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Las Palmas Terminal Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will work for Minerva from the Canary Islands. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a terminal manager for its facility in Las Palmas.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in a senior supervisory role at an oil storage terminal, or in a similar role in shipping or bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for ensuring, that all activities carried out in the terminal, are undertaken in a safe and environmentally correct manner, and to strive for zero accidents and near misses. Manage operations in compliance with our client's Terminal Operating Policies and Procedures

Manage and maintain the terminal and oil jetty to meet the quality and safety standards as set down by the client's terminal operating policies and procedures

Carry out daily terminal and jetty operations in accordance with goals set down by the client, to achieve maximum efficiency, and to ensure that client products enter and leave the terminal storage with minimal loss, and product integrity intact

To carry out and document continuous training of all staff, and to recognize other means of training that will be of benefit to the terminal operations staff

To ensure that the company is at all times promoted in a professional manner, and that staff reflect a professional manner in the company's areas of operations

To prepare and present daily and other operational reports to the client when requested

To ensure that all equipment is maintained in proper condition and that the terminal/jetty is able to respond to any emergency as required

Responsible for the operation of all incoming and outgoing fuel shipments

