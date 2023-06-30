Tommaso Panzeri Leaves Bunker Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Panzeri: new pastures. Image Credit / S&B.

Seasoned bunker player Tommaso Panzeri is to leave Genoa-based Bunker Energy.

Panzeri said the move was amicable and that he is looking ahead to new challenges.

"It is time for me to move on new pastures," the bunker trader told Ship & Bunker.

Panzeri said that he intends "to take a short break" before taking up further challenges within the bunker industry.

The Genoa-based trader has had a long and varied career in the industry.

Before joining Bunker Energy, he did consultancy work for Grandi Navi Veloci (now an MSC brand). He has also had spells at Alpha Trading and Premier Marine and was the key bunker trader at Maxcom UK in London.

Contact details:

tel: +39 345 469 1798

email: info@tommaspanzeri.it