KPI OceanConnect Appoints Managing Director in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mark Perrins has been appointed managing director of KPI OceanConnect London Ltd as of August 1. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has appointed a managing director in London.

Mark Perrins has been appointed managing director of KPI OceanConnect London Ltd as of August 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Perrins has worked for the company and its predecessor, KPI Bridge Oil, since 2009, serving most recently as trading manager in London. He previously worked for Grimaldi Group and NYK Line.

"I'm delighted that Mark has accepted the opportunity to take the next step of his career within KPI OceanConnect and I look forward to him contributing more directly to the management of the KPI OceanConnect group of companies," James Enston, regional head of EMEA at KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.

"Mark is a great asset to our organisation with his extensive knowledge of shipping and experience in global sales and account management.

"Mark's business acumen combined with his highly professional approach will benefit our business partners and play an important role in the future growth and direction of the company."

KPI OceanConnect recently expanded its presence in London, taking on a second floor of the 108 Cannon Street office where the company has its global headquarters.