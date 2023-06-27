Ammonia as Bunker Fuel Requires Fresh Look at Safety

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crew training: change. File Image / Pixabay

The widespread adoption of ammonia to fuel ships would mean change in ship design, crew training and operations to keep toxicity risk to crew to at bay, a new study has found.

The joint study into ammonia safety onboard ships was undertaken by the Lloyd's Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS).

While ammonia can be combusted with almost no carbon dioxide emissions, its use by ships shipping "can create potential safety hazards, including toxicity", a statement from MMMCZCS said.

"It is crucial for shipping's stakeholders to understand the risks of ammonia as a shipping fuel and the safeguards that can be implemented to reduce them to tolerable levels," the statement added.

To mitigate the risks and using quantitative risk assessment analysis, the study has identified vessel design and operational measures that would reduce ammonia risks to a tolerable level.

"To enable sustainable and scalable new energy pathways such as ammonia as a marine fuel, we must advance technological developments," head of onboard vessel solutions at the centre, Claus Graugaard, said.

"But we must do so without compromising safety and reliability, by employing a strong risk-based change management approach. Care of our seafarers and strong safety management are imperative," Graugaard added.

Ammonia is one of a number of alternative bunker fuels gaining traction in the maritime sector.