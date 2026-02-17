Genevos Joins EU-Backed Project to Develop Marine Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will supply a 100 kW solid oxide fuel cell unit for onboard demonstration. Image Credit: Genevos

Marine fuel cell firm Genevos has joined the EU-backed Helenus project to develop a modular solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power unit for large oceangoing vessels.

The company will provide its 100 kW XPM-100 module, designed to run on fuels such as LNG and bio-methane and to form part of multi-megawatt onboard power systems, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The unit is aimed at improving efficiency while cutting emissions.

The system will be demonstrated on a research vessel operated by the German Aerospace Centre (DLR), with the project targeting Technology Readiness Level 7.

Helenus brings together shipbuilders, technology providers and shipowners to advance fuel cell use in shipping, with cruise vessels a key focus.

SOFC operate at very high temperatures and can use multiple fuels, unlike proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell that require hydrogen.

This flexibility could support use on oceangoing ships, but commercial-scale adoption on large vessels has yet to materialise, with deployments so far limited to smaller craft such as tugs.