Bibby Marine to Develop Battery-Powered Support Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Artist image of eSOV. Image Credit / Bibby Marine.

A battery-powered offshore service vessel is to be built for Bibby Marine with a consortium of partners, the company has said.

The vessel, called an electric service operation vessel (eSOV), will have dual fuel methanol engines as back up propulsion.

The shipping firm's CEO, Nigel Quinn, said the newbuild will be the company first new vessel in five years.

The expansion of offshore wind power along the UK coastline will see demand for service vessels increase. Between 62 to 149 such ships will be needed for the UK offshore wind market, according to the company.

Match funding for the project has come through the UK's government's zero emissions ship initiative, the Zero Emission Vessel Infrastructure competition.