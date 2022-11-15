BUNKER JOBS: GAC Seeks Bunker Trader in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in GAC's Grangemouth office. Image Credit: GAC

Shipping, logistics and marine services firm GAC Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Grangemouth.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial focus and the ability to build relationships with key stakeholders, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trade and broker marine fuels, lubricants and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) within the strategy plan of GBFL

Prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation and prepare contracts

Build and maintain customer / supplier relationships

Generate new business as required to exceed income target through direct communication

Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit

