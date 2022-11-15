BUNKER JOBS: GAC Seeks Bunker Trader in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday November 15, 2022

Shipping, logistics and marine services firm GAC Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Grangemouth.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial focus and the ability to build relationships with key stakeholders, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trade and broker marine fuels, lubricants and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) within the strategy plan of GBFL
  • Prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation and prepare contracts
  • Build and maintain customer / supplier relationships
  • Generate new business as required to exceed income target through direct communication
  • Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit

For more information, click here.

