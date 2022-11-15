EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: GAC Seeks Bunker Trader in UK
Tuesday November 15, 2022
The role is based in GAC's Grangemouth office. Image Credit: GAC
Shipping, logistics and marine services firm GAC Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Grangemouth.
The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial focus and the ability to build relationships with key stakeholders, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Trade and broker marine fuels, lubricants and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) within the strategy plan of GBFL
- Prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation and prepare contracts
- Build and maintain customer / supplier relationships
- Generate new business as required to exceed income target through direct communication
- Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit
For more information, click here.