Ernst Russ-Eimskip JV Places Order for Two Alt-Fuel Ready Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two ships ordered with a Chinese shipyard will be delivered in 2028.

German shipping firm Ernst Russ and Icelandic firm Eimskip have placed orders for two 2,280 TEU container ships for their joint venture, ElbFeeder.

The two ships will be built by China Merchants Jin Ling Shipyard (Nanjing), with deliveries expected in 2028, Eimskip said in a statement on its website on Friday.

They will operate between Reykjavík and Rotterdam, as well as Teesport in the UK.

Eimskip says these vessels will be methanol-and LNG-ready.

“The design also enables transition to alternative energy sources when they become an accessible and reasonable option, supporting the Company’s environmental journey,” Vilhelm Már Thorsteinsson, CEO of Eimskip, said.

With these two ships, ElbFeeder’s container fleet is set to expand to nine.

“This investment will be a milestone for Ernst Russ, marking our first newbuild investment in decades,” Joseph Schuchmann, Co-CEO and CCO of Ernst Russ, said.