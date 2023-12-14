Maersk Boxship Targeted for Missile Attack Near Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The missile was fired from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. File Image / Pixabay

A boxship operated by AP Moller-Maersk has been targeted for a missile attack near the Red Sea.

A missile was fired from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen towards the container ship Maersk Gibraltar on Thursday, news agency AP reported, citing comments from a US official.

The missile missed the vessel, which was on its way from Salalah to Jeddah in the Baab al-Mandab at the entrance to the Red Sea.

The ship had earlier received a radio request from someone purporting to be the Yemeni Navy asking it to alter course to Yemen.

Commercial shipping in the Red Sea has increasingly come under attack in recent weeks amid worsening conflict in Gaza,