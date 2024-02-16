UK Reports New Missile Attack on Ship in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

At about 1:31 PM UTC on Friday, a missile was fired at a ship 70 nautical miles north-west of Al Mukha in Yemen. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new missile attack has been reported on a commercial ship in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency.

At about 1:31 PM UTC on Friday, a missile was fired at a ship 70 nautical miles north-west of Al Mukha in Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master reports vessel was attacked by a missile and reports an explosion in close proximity," the agency said.

"Military authorities are responding.

"The crew and the vessel are reported safe."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.