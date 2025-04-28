Norled Orders Charging Stations for Battery-Hybrid Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Three onshore charging stations will be installed at three Norwegian ports. Image Credit: Norled

Norwegian ferry operator Norled has signed a contract with Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to supply three onshore charging stations.

The stations will support Norled's upcoming battery-hybrid ferries, enabling them to recharge while docked at ports, NES said in a statement on its website on Monday.

NES will supply containerised onshore charging stations, which will be installed at the North Norwegian ports of Stokkvågen, Lovund and Træna.

These units will be fully integrated with transformers, switchboards, control systems and other systems necessary to supply electricity to the vessels.

Norled plans to operate three battery-hybrid ferries by 2027, each featuring 8,000 kWh batteries.

This will make them the ferries with the largest battery capacity in Norway. Norled has already contracted Havyard Shipyard to construct the vessels.

All three charging stations will be delivered by the end of next year.

Norled claims these ferries can reduce emissions by up to 90%. However, the company has not specified whether the electricity powering these vessels will come from renewable energy sources.