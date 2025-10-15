DNV Launches First Public E-Methanol Tender Portal in EU and UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The platform aims to connect e-methanol producers with potential offtakers, including those from shipping. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has announced the launch of the industry’s first public tender portal for e-methanol procurement across the EU and the UK.

The initiative connects a leading e-methanol producer with industrial offtakers, providing a new mechanism to secure long-term, verifiable supplies of renewable methanol, DNV said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The move comes as demand grows for cleaner fuels from sectors such as shipping.

“The technology for e-methanol exists, but the market mechanisms to scale it are still forming,” Santiago Blanco, vice-president and regional director at DNV, said.

“By launching this tender, we are applying our neutral expertise to de-risk the procurement process for both producers and offtakers.”

DNV’s tender structure includes a non-binding qualification phase to shortlist serious potential offtakers, followed by direct negotiations between the selected participants and the producer.

The product offered will be fully RED III- and RFNBO-compliant, with certification in place from project start.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2028, with flexible supply options across the EU and UK.