Bunker Firm Monjasa Expands Middle East Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Monjasa Server is one of the bunker supplier's four tankers in the region. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier Monjasa has signed a deal to expand its marine fuel operations in the Middle East.

Monjasa has signed a deal with RAK Ports to supply bunkers at all of the Middle Eastern firm's facilities, RAK said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company's four ports at Ras Al-Khaimah are in the north of the UAE close to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key chokepoints for tanker traffic from the Middle East to the rest of the world.

"Due to our unique, strategic gateway position at the central point of the Gulf states and as the closest ports to the Strait of Hormuz, RAK Ports are ideally located to become a significant bunkering hub," Roger Clasquin, CEO of RAK Ports, said in the statement.

Monjasa supplied 700,000 mt of bunker fuels in the Middle East last year.